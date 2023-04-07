'No threats were found' after shots fired call at University of Oklahoma Friday night

UPDATE: OU Campus Police issued an all clear at 10:35 p.m. Central Time Friday night, after reports of an active shooter and shots fired on campus.
Police say "no threat was found," after searching through the campus.
University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz, Jr. released a statement via Twitter early Saturday morning:
I commend our OUPD officers and law enforcement from across the area for their swift response tonight. Our officers took immediate action, our emergency protocols worked, and our community was kept informed. Campus is safe. (1/2)— Joseph Harroz, Jr. - OU President (@OU_President) April 8, 2023
KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City reports that police are now investigating whether a confetti popper was mistaken for gunfire, but they are reviewing security cameras in the area near the library, where the reports of shots fired came from.
This update to a developing story was published at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8. The previous story is posted below:
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma, in the city of Norman, said in a tweet Friday night they are investigating a possible shots fired incident.
Originally, campus police said there was an active shooter on campus.
Around 10:04 p.m. campus police updated the public and said "possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place."
