No one injured in Freeport house fire late Friday night

FREEPORT — No one was hurt after a house fire in Freeport late Friday night.
Freeport Fire Department responded to the 700 block of W. Ordway Street just after 10:00 p.m. Friday night.
On arrival, firefighters found a fire at the back porch of a two family residence.
Both families were able to evacuate before crews arrived.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and found that the damages were limited to the outside of the home.
Damages are estimated to be less than $10,000 and both families were able to return to their homes.
The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.