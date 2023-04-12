 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.

* Timing...Through 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

No one hurt, three left without a home after fire Wednesday

Rockford Fire

ROCKFORD — Three people are receiving assistance after a house fire in Rockford Wednesday afternoon.

The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the home in the 100 block of S. Henrietta Ave. just at around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Minutes later, first responders found smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Everyone inside the home was outside by the time firefighters got to the scene.

Those inside of the home were alerted to the fire by alarming smoke detectors, according to the fire department.

Firefighters say the fire, inside of a second-floor bedroom, took about 20 minutes to put out. The fire was deemed to be an electrical fire, fire officials say, caused accidentally. No one was hurt.

Three people have been displaced due to the fire and are now receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The Rockford Fire Department says damage caused by the fire is estimated at $27,500.

