No one hurt in overnight Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — No one was hurt after a fire at a Rockford home early Saturday morning.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the 3100 block of Bildahl St. just before 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of a house fire.
As first responders got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the room of the one-story home. RFD says the fire was put out after around an hour.
One person inside the house was alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and got out unhurt. No one was injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by RFD.
Property damage caused by the fire is estimated at $65,250.
The Rockford Fire Department reminds everyone to check their home to make sure smoke detectors are working.