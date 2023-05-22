No injuries reported in Modern Advance Manufacturing fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford fire crews responded Monday morning to a blaze outside a business on Kishwaukee Street.
On Monday at 7:12 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to a fire at the Modern Advance Manufacturing building on the 4300 block of Kishwaukee Street.
The first engine arrived in three minutes and found an outside dust collector machine on fire.
Fire companies extinguished the fire and cause was determined accidental due to a spark starting the dust collectors filters on fire.
Damages are estimated at $3,000.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported.