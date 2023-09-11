No injuries reported in detached garage fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Today around 9:47 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire.

The first unit arrived on the scene in four minutes and reported a fully-involved garage in the 1300 block of 17th Avenue.

A fire attack hose was laid and use by firefighters to put out the fire.

Fire units stayed on the scene for one hour to perform overhaul on the structure and put out all remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but is thought to be accidental.

Estimated losses are about $10,000.

No injuries to responders or civilians was reported.