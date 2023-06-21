No injuries reported after Rockford house fire early Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Wednesday at 6:51 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to a home fire in the 3300 block of California Road in Rockford.
The first engine arrived within four minutes and found smoke from the back of the house.
All the occupants were out of the house.
Fire companies and 21 total firefighters quickly put out the fire and is investigating the cause.
The home sustained damages estimated at $5,000.
No injuries were reported for civilians or firefighters.
The occupants were not displaced from the home.