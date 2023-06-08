No injuries reported after multiple fire crews respond to heavy fire at home in DeKalb County

ESMOND, Ill. — At 2:59 p.m., Tri-State Fire Alert posted a report of a working house fire located in the 26500 block of Goelitz Road in DeKalb County.
Multiple fire departments responded to the scene:
- Kirkland
- Genoa-Kingston
- Sycamore
- Boone Co District 2
- Lynn-Scott-Rock
- DeKalb
- Blackhawk
- Cherry Valley
- Stillman Valley
- Rochelle
- Ogle-Lee
- Steward
- Byron
- Malta
Once personnel arrived, it was determined that the home was unoccupied and fully engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported.
The Illinois Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.