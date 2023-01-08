 Skip to main content
No injuries reported after house fire in Rockford Sunday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — No one was hurt after a fire in a Rockford home Sunday morning.

The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to a home in the 600 block of Island Ave. just after 9 a.m. Sunday for a report of a fire.

First responders saw smoke coming from the home as they were getting to the scene. Everyone inside the home had gotten out when firefighters got to the house.

Firefighters got the fire under control, putting out the fire in about 20 minutes.

According to RFD, there was fire damage on the home's first and second floors along with smoke damage throughout the house. No one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Rockford Fire. Damage caused by the fire is estimated at $60,000.

