No injuries reported after fire breaks out in second floor of Belvidere home

BELVIDERE, Ill. — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out on the second floor of a home early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday at 5:15 a.m., the Belvidere Fire Department responded to calls of a structure fire in the 1400 block of Union Avenue.

A report detailed that people were trapped on the roof.

The first unit on the scene reported fire showing on the second floor of a home.

Fire crews quickly had the fire under control in 10 minutes.

Damages to the building are estimated to be about $50,000 and the home is currently uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross helped tenants find housing after being displaced.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the incident.

