...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

No injuries reported after fire breaks out in Rockford six-unit apartment building

ROCKFORD — No injuries were reported after residents were displaced in a six-unit apartment building fire Monday afternoon.

On April 17 around 2:26 p.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 4000 block of Louisiana Drive.

The first arriving unit was on the scene in two minutes and confirmed a working fire in a six-unit apartment building.

The unit's fire engine deployed a hose line that was taken inside to extinguish the fire.

Other fire crews worked to search the remainder of the building.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes with no reported injuries.

The Red Cross is working with the building owner to help displaced residents. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the loss estimates total $40,000.

