No injuries reported after fire breaks out in Rockford six-unit apartment building

ROCKFORD — No injuries were reported after residents were displaced in a six-unit apartment building fire Monday afternoon.
On April 17 around 2:26 p.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 4000 block of Louisiana Drive.
The first arriving unit was on the scene in two minutes and confirmed a working fire in a six-unit apartment building.
The unit's fire engine deployed a hose line that was taken inside to extinguish the fire.
Other fire crews worked to search the remainder of the building.
The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes with no reported injuries.
The Red Cross is working with the building owner to help displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the loss estimates total $40,000.