No injuries in structure fire at J & M Plating Inc. in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Fire Department responded to a fire at J & M Plating Inc. at 4500 Kishwaukee St. just before noon Saturday.
Firefighters were directed to a fire on an exterior section of the building's roof with limited access.
Fire crews worked for an hour to extinguish the fire and were able to confine it to a small area, not affecting the building's interior.
District Chief Will Pederson tells 13 WREX six employees were inside during the time of the fire but safely evacuated with no inquires.
The business was able to continue normal operations after the fire department shut down heat treating units inside the building.