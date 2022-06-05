No injuries after Saturday house fire in Rockford

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — No one is hurt after a Rockford house fire Saturday afternoon.
New information from the Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the 1700 block of Genoa St. just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a house fire.
Minutes later, firefighters found fire in the back of the home. The fire, only on the exterior of the house, was put out in under five minutes.
No one was hurt in the fire.
Damage was only done to the exterior siding of the home as well as a window. RFD says damage from the fire is estimated at $2,500.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but RFD says it is believed to be accidental.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Firefighters have been called to battle a house fire in Rockford Saturday afternoon.
The Rockford Fire Department tweeted just before 1 p.m. Saturday that crews were fighting a house fire in the 1700 block of Genoa St.
Firefighters at the scene say one person was in the home when the fire started, but they were not hurt.
Pictures from the scene show damage on the exterior of the home.
The Rockford Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated with new information as soon as it becomes available.