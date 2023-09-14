NO DEAL: UAW workers headed for the picket line at "Big 3" automakers

DETROIT — After a high-stakes month of negotiations, one of the biggest unions in the country will go on strike.

UAW workers will not go to work tomorrow at Ford, Stellantis and General Motors.

UAW President Shawn Fain confirmed in a Facebook Live address on Thursday that despite a last minute push by the "Big 3" came up short.

One manufacturing site at each of the "Big 3" automakers will happen at midnight. The UAW Stellantis strike will happen in Toledo with no plans right now for the Belvidere workers whose plant was idled back in February. UAW workers with GM will strike in Wentzville Missouri. UAW workers with Ford will strike in Detroit, but only final assembly and paint workers per Fain.

Fain said that workers at the other plants will continue work, a strategy Fain says will give the union more negotiating power.

"This strategy will keep the companies guessing. It will give our negotiators maximum leverage and flexibility in bargaining. If we need to go all out, we will. Everything is on the table," Fain said.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.*