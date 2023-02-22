 Skip to main content
No criminal charges to be filed in woman's Winnebago County jail-involved death

  • Updated
  • 0
By Andrew Carrigan

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Force reached a decision Wednesday that no criminal charges will be filed in the case of a 62-year-old woman's jail-involved death.

On October 4, 2022, 62-year-old Mildred Maclin came to the Winnebago County Jail on a U.S. Marshal "hold."

Before coming to the jail, Maclin had been living in a Chicago-area nursing home due to her poor health.

While at the jail, Maclin was housed in a medical cell where she had her own bath and shower.

On November 1, 2022 around 9:00 a.m., Maclin told jail nursing staff that her stomach was bothering her and that she did not feel well.

After being examined, Maclin was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

Maclin remained in the hospital through the night and into the morning hours of November 2.

Around 1:15 p.m. on November 2, Maclin was pronounced dead.

An autopsy attributed Maclin's death to multiple medical problems of uncertain cause.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force conducted the investigation of Maclin's death.

In order to charge a correction's officer criminally for Maclin's death, one potential applicable charge is involuntary manslaughter.

With respect to all those involved, the facts do not support the crime of involuntary manslaughter.

There was no act, committed recklessly or otherwise, that causes Maclin's death. 

Further Maclin's cause of death was attributed to "multiple medical problems of uncertain cause."

Based upon the evidence reviewed and the applicable legal standards, no criminal charges will be filed in this case.

