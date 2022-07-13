NIU to offer Esports scholarships for first time

DEKALB (WREX) — A local university is giving out scholarships for players on their video gaming sports team for the first time this year.
Beginning in the fall semester, Northern Illinois University will be offering scholarships for players on the university's Esports team.
One student will be given a $1,000 Esports scholarship this year, adding an additional scholarship each year for the next five years.
The scholarships will be given by Dr. Levi Harrison, known as the "Esports doctor". Dr. Harrison, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the treatment of hand, arm, and shoulder injuries, is also a video game player.
Dr. Harrison says the scholarships is a way to develop and celebrate inclusiveness in the Esports community and combat negative stereotypes.
"This scholarship is important because I look at the global Esports and gaming community as a disenfranchised part of society, so it's a way of increasing the inclusion of our community," Dr. Harrison says. "People often think that we gamers are alone in our rooms playing games, but we’re really not alone. We’re actually embracing a global, international community."
In combining his two careers, Dr. Harrison created a hand fitness device as well as an app called "Fierce Gamer," an app with gives advice on exercise, meditations, and healthy eating to help promote healthy lifestyles for other video game players.
Another reason he says he chose to give these scholarships is to highlight the importance of mental health.
"Often the Esports community is plagued with depression, anxiety and issues such as suicidal ideation," Dr. Harrison says. "So the goal here is not only to embrace and elevate someone’s physical well-being, but also to really help them elevate their inner dialogue, to help them be very aware of how we treat other people and how we treat ourselves."
At least 100 NIU students will also beta test the Fierce Gamer app, and use the hand conditioning devices.
NIU will also give all varsity players and substitutes a $500 scholarship for the 2022-23 school year.