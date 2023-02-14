NIU to hold memorial service on 15th anniversary of deadly shooting

DEKALB (WREX) — On the 15th anniversary of the deadly shooting that took the lives of five NIU students on Valentine's Day in 2008, Northern Illinois University is holding a memorial to honor the lives lost that day.
The memorial will be held at the university at 3:00 p.m. at Cole Hall, the lecture hall where the shooting took place.
The event honors the lives of five students: Daniel Parmenter, Ryanne E. Mace, Julianna Gehant, Catalina Garcia and Gayle Dubowski.
Five bells are set to toll at 3:06 p.m., the time that the shooting took place, during the memorial service, to commemorate the lives lost.
NIU President Lisa C. Freeman, shared the following statement with students Tuesday morning:
"Fifteen years ago, our NIU community experienced immeasurable loss and pain when a man with a gun took the lives of students Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace, Daniel Parmenter and Gayle Dubowski.
Today and always, we honor and remember these five students and the 17 others who were injured. We continue to hold their families very close to our hearts. We also recognize the incredible ways in which our community cares for one another and continues to move NIU forward.
Today’s remembrance is even more somber as Michigan State University is experiencing its own tragedy. We understand too well the fear, uncertainty and profound sadness they face. The entire Spartan community is in our thoughts, and we know that they will find the strength and compassion to guide them through what’s ahead.
Days such as this are very difficult, so I ask that you please give yourself and others grace. Please do not hesitate to ask for help if you need support. Our NIU Counseling and Consultation Services and Center for Student Assistance welcome students to reach out and utilize available resources. Employees are encouraged to contact the Employee Assistance Program to be of help with resources you might need.
Our community is here for you. Forward, together forward."
