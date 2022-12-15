 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Probable Period of Wet Snow Before Precipitation Ends...

Steady, soaking rain is expected to transition to a wet snow near
midnight as temperatures cool across portions of far northern
and north central Illinois, including Belvidere, Byron, DeKalb,
Dixon, and Rockford. The snow will likely be heavy for a brief
period resulting in slushy accumulation before ending near 4 A.M.
Total accumulation on the higher end could be one to three
inches, while on the lower end, just a dusting on grass.

The heavier rates are expected to overcome warmer pavement
temperatures and result in some roads seeing slushy accumulation.
With temperatures after the snow through daybreak holding steady
around freezing, some of this slushy accumulation will likely
stick into the morning commute.

If traveling overnight, plan for probable periods of sharply
reduced visibility and some slowed travel. Allow extra travel
time, including for the morning commute Thursday due to any
lingering slush.

NIU to hold annual Life Long Learning Institute

  • Updated
  • 0
Northern Illinois University logo

DEKALB (WREX) — Northern Illinois University will be hosting its annual Life Long Institute starting January 17th.

The institute hosts people who primarily are 50 years old plus, who want to expand their horizons and connect others who love to learn.

The courses will held virtually on Zoom on Tuesday,Wednesdays and Thursdays. A different set of topics will discussed will be covered on each of those days.

For those interested in the Institute it costs $45 dollars per person, which includes all the zoom sessions. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

