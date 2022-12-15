NIU to hold annual Life Long Learning Institute

DEKALB (WREX) — Northern Illinois University will be hosting its annual Life Long Institute starting January 17th.
The institute hosts people who primarily are 50 years old plus, who want to expand their horizons and connect others who love to learn.
The courses will held virtually on Zoom on Tuesday,Wednesdays and Thursdays. A different set of topics will discussed will be covered on each of those days.
For those interested in the Institute it costs $45 dollars per person, which includes all the zoom sessions.