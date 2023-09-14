NIU reaches academic, demographics milestones in newest enrollment numbers

DEKALB, Ill. — Northern Illinois University (NIU) recently released its fall 2023 numbers on enrollment and student body statistics.

From the data, notable points include the academic success of the incoming class as well as a noteworthy demographics update.

Total freshman enrollment sits at 2,202 students with an average high school GPA of 3.42 – the second consecutive year students have brought a record high average.

Similarly, NIU awarded $7.2 million in merit scholarships to freshman arriving with GPAs of 3.0 or higher to the University.

Moreover, the AIM HIGH Huskie Pledge program, funded by the state, ensured 866 qualifying in-state students from lower-income households could attend college with no out-of-pocket expenses for their first year, and potentially beyond.

“We’re seeing a lot of positive trends this fall that speak to the academic quality and success of our students,” said Sol Jensen, NIU vice president for Enrollment Management, Marketing and Communications.

In addition to academic notoriety, for the first time in NIU’s history, Latinx students represent 25% of the total undergraduate population.

With this achievement, the institution is on a trajectory to be designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution – opening the University to increased funding.

Also with incoming students, 57% will be first-generation college students and 70% are students of color.

Regarding retention, the University highlights the statistic remained flat this year – with the addition of an increase in transfers.

NIU experienced a 6% increase in new transfer students as compared to last fall — reaching 1,325 students this year.

"This fall, we’re seeing very positive data as new transfer-student enrollment increased, [and] continuing undergraduates are re-enrolling at significantly higher rates," states NIU President Dr. Lisa C. Freeman.

Total student enrollment remained relatively flat this year at 15,504, compared to 15,649 last fall, a difference of less than 1%. Still, NIU maintains re-enrollment now returns to pre-pandemic levels.

With these "positive trends," the University steps into its historic academic year.