NIU Psychology Program receives $5.1 million dollar grant

DEKALB — Northern Illinois University's Psychology Program received a $5.1 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
NIU will use this money to create a 3-year program that allows for students to become school psychologists upon graduation.
A unique factor of the program is that it will allow the students enrolled to continue with their careers while in the first two years of it.
"I believe ours is one of the only programs that targets currently working educators and allows them to be able to get this training and this degree to become a school psychologist without quitting their current job," said Christine Malecki, NIU's Director of the School Psychology Program.
This grant and program is set to help with the shortage of Kindergarten-12th grade school psychologists in Illinois' Northern Region.
The first eight students will begin this program in June.