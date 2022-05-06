 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NIU expert weighs in on ways to prioritize mental health

  • Updated
  • 0
MENTAL HEALTH BOARD SURVEY
By Evan Leake

DEKLAB, Ill. (WREX) — May is mental health awareness month and after recent suicide of country music legend Naomi Judd, a college softball player and more, it's important to highlight the ongoing difficulties people face.

Dr. Suzanne Degges-White, chair of counseling and higher education at Northern Illinois University, suggests that changing our mindsets from toxicity to positivity may help.

"So often we want to say, 'its no big deal, its going to be okay, don't stress the small stuff,' we want to make people feel like things don't matter," says White, "but what we want people to feel is its okay not to be okay."

Dr. white says changing the way you look at a situation can help you cope with your feelings.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you