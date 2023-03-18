Nikolas Ritschel Foundation Shamrock Run supports new wishes for cancer patients

LOVES PARK — Hundreds participated in the Shamrock Beer Run 5K, raising funding for cancer patients in need.
The 5K was hosted by the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation also known as 'Nik’s Wish,' at the Rockford Speedway.
The organization will use the money raised to continue supporting cancer patients, and making their wishes a reality.
Nik’s Wish, Alabama Angel, Joe Thompson was at this year’s walk. In 2022 he was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer known as D.I.P.G. Thompson’s wish is to going to the Kentucky Derby, which he’ll attend this summer thanks to the foundation.
As a spokesperson, he wants to help make other young people through their battle with cancer and bring a little encouragement into their lives.
"Through that wish, I realized that this was my passion. I felt my purpose of helping these young adults and their support systems and families,” said Thompson.
Kelli Ritschel Boehle, Founder of Nik’s Wish, is using the 5K as a way to honor her son Nikolas but is also happy to see the community joining her cause.
“Nik was all about fun, and this event is all about fun, so for me it's heartfelt because I know he would absolutely love this. He was Irish, and he loved his Irish heritage,” said Ritschel Boehle.
An auction and other fundraising opportunities were also made available at the speedway.
"Now I know what I'm doing is making a difference. I know I'm leaving a legacy,” Thompson adds.
The foundation is still accepting donations and looking for volunteers. Those interested in donating can visit here.