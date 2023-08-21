 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 99 to 104
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 expected with
locally higher values possible. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through early Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Night closures of I-39 in Cherry Valley to occur to start Monday night

  • Updated
  • 0
I-39 U.S. 20 reconstruction in Cherry Valley aerials
Traffic Shift Started On Bypass 20

DIXON, Ill. — During the nights of Monday, August 21 through Thursday, August 24, there will be temporary closures of Interstate 39 at Perryville Road in Cherry Valley.

The closures are needed to set beams on the new Perryville Road bridge.

The closures will start each night at 9:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic in both directions will be stopped for up to 20 minutes. 

There is no detour route available.

Work is moving forward on the $7.9 million replacement of the Perryville Road bridge.

This is part of the advance work for the $247.6 million, multiyear project to improve I-39 between the Bypass U.S. 20/Harrison Avenue interchange and Blackhawk Road. 

The new bridge is projected to be complete by December 1.

The overall I-39 reconstruction project aims to: 

  • Improve interchange conditions
  • Reduce road congestion
  • Improve safety
  • Provide continuity with adjacent roads

The project includes the following parts, in no particular order:

  1. Rebuilding the Bypass U.S. 20 interchange
  2. Rebuilding and widening I-39 to three lanes plus a secondary lane from the Bypass U.S. 20 interchange to Harrison Avenue
  3. Reconstructing 15 brudges, including the Bypass U.S. 20 Kishwaukee River crossing and bridges at Perryville and Mulford Roads crossing I-39
  4. Converting the I-39/Bypass U.S. 20/Harrison Avenue interchange from a full "cloverleaf" traffic flow to a "diverging diamond" interchange

More information can be about the reconstruction project is available online.

