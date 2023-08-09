Night closures of I-39 in Cherry Valley scheduled August 14-17

DIXON, Ill. — During the nights of Monday, August 14 through Thursday, August 17, there will be temporary closures of Interstate 39 at Perryville Road in Cherry Valley.

The closures are needed to set beams on the new Perryville Road bridge.

The closures will start each night at 9:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic in both directions will be stopped for up to 20 minutes.

There is no detour route available.

Work is moving forward on the $7.9 million replacement of the Perryville Road bridge.

This is part of the advance work for the $247.6 million, multiyear project to improve I-39 between the Bypass U.S. 20/Harrison Avenue interchange and Blackhawk Road.

The new bridge is projected to be complete by December 1.

The overall I-39 reconstruction project aims to:

Improve interchange conditions

Reduce road congestion

Improve safety

Provide continuity with adjacent roads

The project includes the following parts, in no particular order:

Rebuilding the Bypass U.S. 20 interchange Rebuilding and widening I-39 to three lanes plus a secondary lane from the Bypass U.S. 20 interchange to Harrison Avenue Reconstructing 15 brudges, including the Bypass U.S. 20 Kishwaukee River crossing and bridges at Perryville and Mulford Roads crossing I-39 Converting the I-39/Bypass U.S. 20/Harrison Avenue interchange from a full "cloverleaf" traffic flow to a "diverging diamond" interchange

More information can be about the reconstruction project is available online.