Nicor Gas customers may qualify for $250 bill assistance grant through Salvation Army program

NAPERVILLE — Nicor Gas customers may be eligible for a $250 bill assistance grant as early as Monday, January 16 through a Salvation Army program.
Starting on that date, income-eligible Nicor Gas residential customers can apply for a grant of up to $250 a year through The Salvation Army's Shield of Caring program.
This program is made to help families that have fallen past-due on their monthly natural gas bill and have financial hardships such as a job loss, illness, military deployment, disability, or other circumstance.
In the last month, Nicor Gas declared an additional commitment of $5 million to the program to help customers who are not able to pay their monthly natural gas bill or needing help with other basic necessities.
The Salvation Army established the program in 2021 with the support of Nicor Gas through an early $5 million contribution to assist people impacted by the global health and financial crises.
Residential customers with a household gross income in the last 30 days below 400% of the Federal Poverty Level can apply online.
If a customer is eligible to get assistance grants from other programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or the Sharing Program, they should apply for a grant from these programs first.
This helps to maximize the benefits received.
During the first program year, The Salvation Army gave out $1.75 million in grants to help 8,000 customers with bill payments.
9,500 families also collected basic needs support that included winter coats, food boxes, and emergency disaster services.