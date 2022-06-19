Next phase of U.S. 20 construction in Galena begins this week

GALENA (WREX) — A large construction project in Galena is beginning a new phase this week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says, weather permitting, changes to traffic for the U.S. 20/Illinois Rt. 84 (Spring St.) construction project will begin Monday, June 20.
Traffic going east on Spring St. will be detoured onto Gear St. and Bench St. IDOT says the detour route will be restricted to eastbound traffic for the duration of the project.
Traffic going west will stay on Spring St. Two-way traffic will be restricted to local traffic between Summit St. and Dodge St.
IDOT says the work beginning this week is the next stage of a $31 million project to improve the U.S. 20/Illinois Rt. 84 corridor with a new roadway, curbs and gutters, storm sewers, sidewalks and shared-use path, relocated water and sanitary facilities, and retaining walls.
The multi-year reconstruction reconstruction project is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2024.
With the traffic changes, IDOT urges drivers to pay attention to changed conditions and signs throughout the area. Drivers are also asked to obey speed limits, be alert for active workers and equipment, and to not use mobile devices when driving through the area.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow for extra time when traveling through the area. IDOT says using alternate routes should be considered to avoid too much congestion in the work area.
IDOT says they plan to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridges as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program over the next six years.