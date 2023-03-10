Newell lays off Freeport employees

FREEPORT — Newell is laying off a group of employees from their Freeport office.
Newell represents companies such as Elmer's, Expo, and Paper Mate.
The city of Freeport expressed their disappointment in the company's decision.
“The City of Freeport is incredibly disappointed in Newell’s decision. However, we feel highly confident that other employers that are actively recruiting will open their doors to those affected by Newell’s decision. Newell is losing out on a well-trained workforce, and that workforce will have plenty of opportunity to further their careers within Freeport," said, Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller.
Several businesses are coming together to help those affected and work to bring them new employment opportunities.
One of these companies is Hughes Resources, who has a long-standing history with them and said they will continue to honor it.
"We've worked with Newell for decades as an HR partner and we are saddened to hear that they are going to be laying off some folks in Freeport but we stand ready here to help those people find employment," Carolyn Mitchell, the Director of Sales and Marketing at Hughes Resources said.
Global Recruiters of the Stateline said they will work to connect those recently layed off with new companies and job opportunities.
"What my thought is is that we connect these folks with the companies that have a need and try to get talented people in front of the companies that have the needs right now. and keep people employed as much as we can," Steve Contone, an employee of Global Recruiters of the Stateline.
Hughes Resources said they hope to keep individuals employed in Freeport.
"We live here, our kids go to school here we're on boards in our communities, we volunteer in our communities, so it would be our hope to keep people gainfully employed in Freeport," Mitchell said.
Mitchell also added that by helping people get connected with new career opportunities Hughes Resources hopes to provide them with hope.
"Not lose hope. I mean this could be an opening to a whole new future and finding a different role but staying in your community," Mitchell said.
Hughes Resources also plans to provide special opportunities for those affected by the Newell layoffs.
"These things happen week in, week out here so our doors are open for all the folks at Newell who would be looking for new opportunities. We're even willing to have some special open interview hours for those folks as they faze out of there employment there." said Mitchell.
Global Recruiters of the Stateline said they have several openings now for different types of engineers and supply chain workers.