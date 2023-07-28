New UW Health Clinics, open exclusively for RPS 205 employees

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two new employee based clinics are opening solely to provide health services for Rockford Public Schools employees and their dependents. Fully staffed with eight exam rooms, a laboratory, and other intake stations, the center works as a primary care provider.

"We want teachers in front of students...when [them or] their family has healthcare issues, that really stands in the way of teachers being where they want to be, which is in front of their students," RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett said.

A first of its kind for RPS 205, in partnership with UW Health, to provide quality healthcare for over 4,000 employees.

"I do think there's an ancillary benefit as well, that this is another recruiting tool we can use in a teacher shortage," Jarett said.

"It's wonderful to know that this is something we can tell people when we're sitting across the table with a job offer to know that we've made this kind of investment, and not only the employee, but potentially their families as well."

The clinic is available for adult and pediatric primary care services, including office visits for preventive, acute and chronic disease management care, as well as laboratory, immunizations and vaccinations, among others.

"It's about bringing all of their services to one location for them, and trying to keep as much as their care in this one building instead of referring them to other areas and other specialties as much as possible," the Director of Employee Based Medical Services for UW Health, Erin Smith said.

Both clinics are covered by employees' PPO health insurance, however, staff members can choose to opt out.

The main clinic is located 2473 McFarland Rd in Rockford. The second is located at 2601 N Main St. Both are set to open on August 1st. You can find more information on UW Health's website, or with RPS 205's website.