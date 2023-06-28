New Updates Coming to Rochelle Fire Department to Help Reduce Exposure to Harmful Chemicals

ROCHELLE -- Rochelle's Fire Department originally built in the 1970s, will soon be getting a makeover to better accommodate needs of local fire fighters, including more showers to help prevent exposure to harmful chemicals that cause cancer.
Right now, fire crews are in a co-ed one room dorm, 24 hours a day, with minimal privacy and one shower, a major health concern.
District Chief Dave Sawlsville says, these concerns is their second biggest battles, after fighting fires.
"If you're a firefighter you are up to 40% percent more prone to certain kinds of cancer from the biproducts of combustion that's in the smoke from the fires we are putting out."
According to a study by health experts, in the last five years firefighters have gotten different types of cancer from exposure to harmful chemicals seeping through their skin, which makes the need for more showers in this remodel critical.
During fires most exposure are carcinogens from the smoke, that can seep through their gear moving to their hands, skin and neck, mostly when wearing a Nomex gear.
Jeremy Good, lieutenant and paramedic at Rochelle Fire, since starting in Rochelle back in 2002 he witnessed his own people battle cancer and now takes extra precaution to keep his family safe.
"We lost one two fire retirees years ago to cancer and we have one that is undergoing treatment still," he said. "Those cancers like prostate and throat cancer is very common in firefighters."
"Now that I've seen and learned, I never wear my uniform home and just wear street clothes, plus my uniform stay here. The last thing I want to do is bring that home to my wife and kids."
The full remodeling including an increase in showers, and more secluded space for fire crews will go through a pre-construction meeting next week and completed fully later this year.