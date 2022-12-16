New type of care coming to Two Stateline Hospitals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — UW-Health has unique new way of offering care for those suffer a stroke.
The new option allows patients to talk to UW-Health Stroke Neurologists at UW-Health Comprehensive Stoke Center in Madison virtually.
During the virtual meeting the experts can examine patients and their brain scans in time. Which could help them provide quick life preserving treatments for patients who are experiencing stroke symptoms.
This new option be available at two state-line hospitals. Those two hospitals are UW Health Swedish American Hospital in Rockford and UW Health Swedish American Health Center in Belvidere.