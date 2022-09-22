New telephone area code coming to southern Wisconsin in 2023

MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced today the creation of a new area code to "overlay" the area where the 608 area code is now in service.
An area code "overlay" adds a secondary area code to a region already served by the existing area code.
The 608 area is expected to run out of assignable prefixes (the three numbers in a phone number following the area code) in the first few months of 2024.
The new 353 area code will be used to provide telephone numbers to new customers.
Current customers will keep their existing phone numbers and will continue service without change.
The new 353 area code will be in service by late next year and call prices will not change.
Customers can still dial only three digits to reach:
- 211 (Community Services and Information)
- 311 (Municipal Government Services)
- 411 (Local Directory Assistance)
- 511 (Commuter/Traffic Information)
- 611 (Phone Company Repair)
- 711 (TDD and Relay for the Deaf)
- 811 (Underground Public Utility Location)
- 911 (Emergency Services)
- 988 (Suicide and Crisis Lifeline)
The plan filed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator can be found below: