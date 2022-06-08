 Skip to main content
New survey gauges interest in public transportation in rural Winnebago County

  • Updated
Winnebago County Public Transportation.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County residents can have their say on if they would use public transportation in a new survey.

The Winnebago County Rural Transit Services Feasibility Study has been launched to identify the demand for possible rural transit services and to find partners that could assist in those services.

The Region 1 Planning Council joined with Winnebago County to develop the study, trying to gauge interest in public transportation from those who live and work throughout the county.

Currently, there are some parts of Winnebago County, mainly outside of Rockford, that are not served by public transportation.

The Region 1 Planning Council says the study can held the county gauge the need for the demand-response services, which can help rural resident gain access to essential goods, services, and employment opportunities.

According to the Federal Transportation Administration, demand-response services are a type of public transportation where passenger cars, vans, or small buses operate in response for calls from passengers and take them to their destinations.

Supporters of the idea say demand-response services have flexible times and drop-off/pick-up locations, making it useful for those in rural areas.

You can take the survey on the Region 1 Planning Council's website.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

