 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New state bill calls for timely support for families of fallen first responders

  • Updated
  • 0
First Responders generic

SPRINGFIELD — A new bill filed today would make sure funding is available for the families of fallen first responders.

The legislation was proposed by Comptroller Susana Mendoza and is sponsored by State Representative Dave Vella (D-Rockford).

Currently, Illinois' Line of Duty Compensation Act provides benefits for the families of law enforcement officers, firemen, paramedics and other first responders killed in the line of duty.

However, the stipends for these benefits can sometime run out before the end of a fiscal year, requiring the state legislature to approve supplemental funding.

“Each day, police, firemen and paramedics risk their lives to protect the rest of us. They sacrifice their own safety for the greater good. The state should never falter in promptly providing the families left behind with the benefits they have been promised,” said Comptroller Mendoza.

“We can’t bring back the people these families loved most in this world. But we can support these families through their loss and show them through our actions, not just words, that the lives of the fallen were valued and will be honored.”

The amount of the benefit $375,475 and increases by the Consumer Price Index each year. It is provided to the surviving spouse or next of kin.

“When we lose a first responder in the line of duty, their family is forever changed,” State Rep. Vella said.

“In their greatest time of need, it’s important and necessary that we are able to fully support them. It’s frankly inexcusable that we were unable to help a family right away because of bureaucratic hurdles. Let’s make sure that never happens again in Illinois.”

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you