New snow removal app coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) —With plenty of snow making its’ way to the Stateline, a company is now connecting homeowners with local snow removal professionals.
The app GreenPal, based in Nashville, allows homeowners to find local lawncare and snow removal specialists who go through a vetted process.
“So last year was the first year we launched, and so this is our second year and we’ve seen a lot of demand for it. So, we knew that Rockford was going to be one of those places that we needed to launch as soon as possible,” Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal.
Vendors interested in the app must provide a valid driver’s license, bank account, social security number and must be 18 years or older.
Homeowners can list their property with desired service dates and needs. The vetted pros will be able to bid on their properties based on Google Street and aerial images and other details provided by the customer.
Homeowners will receive a quote and choose who they want to work with based on the vendor’s rating, review and price.
After services are complete, the vendor will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Customers can pay on the app and schedule future appointments.