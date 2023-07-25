 Skip to main content
New smartphone, public app unveiled for Stephenson County Sheriff's Office

  • Updated
  • 0
Stephenson County Sheriff app
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. — On Tuesday, Stephenson County Sheriff Steve Stovall announced the release of a custom smartphone application.

The app allows the Sheriff's Office to connect with Stephenson County residents and visitors by efficiently providing information to anyone with a smartphone.

The app enables quick access to areas of public interest such as:

  • Submit A Tip
  • Inmate Search
  • Inmate Information
  • Sex Offenders
  • Meet The Sheriff
  • Press Releases
  • Join Our Team
  • Contact Us

The app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a brand of OCV, LLC. that specializes in public safety mobile apps nationwide.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Partner and Cheif Revenue Officer Kevin Cummings said.

“Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

The app is available to download for free in the Apple Store or Google Play by searching "Stephenson County Sheriff, IL" or by clicking the link here.

