 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Ski Broncs mural unveiled in Loves Park

  • Updated
  • 0

LOVES PARK — The City of Loves Park unveiled a new mural Friday morning showcasing the Ski Broncs Water Ski Show Team. 

The mural is on display at the 57-hundred block of North Second Street. 

The artist behind the mural shared with 13 WREX how this piece came to be with inspiration from the community. 

"This art mural is hopefully trying to depict that feeling you have... I'm not a water skier but when you're water skiing, ya know? You feel that freedom and that, "Woah, my body can does this?" And you're in the sunshine and you're on our beautiful, our beautiful Rock River," Lisa Frost said. 

Frost also said the timing of the unveiling matched up perfectly with a big weekend for the Stateline staple. 

"I didn't know when I had presented this idea to the City of Loves Park. I said I would love to do something celebrating water skiing in your community. And then the mayor and the Ski Broncs said, "Well, it just so happened you finished this mural on the weekend that we're celebrating the national championship," Frost said. 

New Ski Broncs moral unveiled in Loves Park

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

https://www.facebook.com/SkiBroncs/

Tags

Recommended for you