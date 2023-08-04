New Ski Broncs mural unveiled in Loves Park

LOVES PARK — The City of Loves Park unveiled a new mural Friday morning showcasing the Ski Broncs Water Ski Show Team.
The mural is on display at the 57-hundred block of North Second Street.
The artist behind the mural shared with 13 WREX how this piece came to be with inspiration from the community.
"This art mural is hopefully trying to depict that feeling you have... I'm not a water skier but when you're water skiing, ya know? You feel that freedom and that, "Woah, my body can does this?" And you're in the sunshine and you're on our beautiful, our beautiful Rock River," Lisa Frost said.
Frost also said the timing of the unveiling matched up perfectly with a big weekend for the Stateline staple.
"I didn't know when I had presented this idea to the City of Loves Park. I said I would love to do something celebrating water skiing in your community. And then the mayor and the Ski Broncs said, "Well, it just so happened you finished this mural on the weekend that we're celebrating the national championship," Frost said.