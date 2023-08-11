New sexual assault charges for Poplar Grove man

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. — 32-year-old Poplar Grove resident Cardenas has been charged with an additional two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X Felony) and two counts of Producing Child Pornography (Class X Felony) by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office charged Cardenas with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony) from a previous arrest.

On July 27, ISP DCI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force helped the Boone County Sheriff's Office with carrying out a home search warrant in the 300 block of West Main Street in Poplar Grove for Possession of Child Pornography.

An electronic device belonging to Cardenas was examined and showed evidence of child pornography.

Cardenas was arrested and taken to the Boone County Jail.

The Boone County State's Attorney's Office charges Cardenas with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Bond was set at $100,000, 10% to apply.

On August 10, additional information led the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office to charge Cardenas with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and two counts of Producing Child Pornography.

The bond on these charges was set at $150,000, 10% to apply.

The Illinois State Police provide the following resources for parents, the general public, and victims:

To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/

To report online exploitation visit: www.cybertipline.org

For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources .