New Secretary of State website simplifies functionality for users

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Wednesday a redesign of the Secretary of State's office's website.
The redesign makes it easier to navigate and has added new functions for services that users can access remotely.
“The revamped website is more intuitive and prioritizes our most popular programs and services so customers can find the information they want and need faster and more conveniently,” Giannoulias said.
“Whether it’s renewing your driver’s license, searching for information about a business or looking for a job, making these changes and adding new functionality to the website reflect our commitment to residents and understanding their needs.”
Other website enhancements include:
- Featuring key services and frequently-sought information directly on the home page
- Eliminating unnecessary and confusing steps during the process of renewing a Driver's License or ID card online
- Creating a job portal that enables people to search and apply for open Secretary of State positions
- Adding new functionality to Business Services that allows users to submit filings online, including terminating an LLC
- Making a new Business Entity search function that details more information about all Illinois corporations, LLCs, and other businesses. Changes to the website also allow those entities to perform transactions such as ordering a certificate of good standing or filing an annual report.
- Uploading essential lobbyists' information maintained by the office to the State of Illinois Data Portal
- Enhancing the search function to allow for detailed searches and a reformatted page to display more information about lobbyist activities
- Streamlining the search function to allow the user to use the back button on the browser to return to the list of entities generated by the user's initial search entry. The old website took the user back to the blank search page.
“This is only the beginning,” said Giannoulias. “I hope people explore ilsos.gov to see what services they can conduct online. We will continue modernizing the website and adding capabilities to ensure customers can access the resources they need. We look forward to feedback from the public about their experience with the new functions on the site and incorporating more updates and improvements in the future.”