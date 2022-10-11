New school coming to Mount Morris, filling hole left by David L Rahn's closure

MOUNT MORRIS (WREX) — A community that recently lost its only school will have a new one to take its place.
GRACE Academy announced it will open a Chrisitan Academy at the school building previously used by David L Rahn Jr. High. The new name of the school will be Mount Morris Christian Academy.
David L Rahn was closed down earlier this year, and then sold by the Oregon School District.
GRACE is relatively young when it comes to education, starting in 2021. In that time, they've opened a handful of schools and hope to continue growing.
The academy says it will teach students K-12 and focus on religious and conservative values. Leaders at GRACE hope to have the school open within the next 12 months.
Lead Pastor and Founder for the GRACE Association, Randy Blan, said he excited to push for more growth and specifically addressed what he calls a learning loss during COVID-19 in an October press release.
"We humbly recognize the sacrifice that is being made by everyone to establish these schools," Blan said. "Our primary focus for the 2022/2023 school year will be to restore order in your child’s educational life and help them to recover from a very significant loss of learning. We will also work diligently to build the social and emotional confidence in your students by teaching them to honor God, respect their parents, be grateful and proud of their country and to genuinely care for one another. Along with that, we will work hard to cast vision for a hope filled future for all our students. As we enter this final stretch and prepare for day 1 in all our schools, please pray for God’s blessings, His protection, and His favor."
If you have questions about the school, the GRACE Association will host a Q&A at the David L Rahn building on October 27th at 6:00 p.m.