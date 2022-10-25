New RPS 205 School Board member, Tiana McCall, sworn in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — RPS 205 Subdistrict C has a new person representing its parents and students.
Tiana McCall will take over for Karmin Muhammad after she resigned in September.
McCall says the sudden opening combined with her passion for education and students compelled her to apply for and take on the role.
"The vacancy, it's a very important spot so I feel like with my background and my passion and advocacy for education and our students that I had to throw my hat in there," McCall said.
McCall's duties as a board member start immediately.