 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New RPS 205 School Board member, Tiana McCall, sworn in

  • Updated
  • 0
RPS welcomes new board member

Tiana McCall will take over the rest of Kamrin Muhammad's term

ROCKFORD (WREX) — RPS 205 Subdistrict C has a new person representing its parents and students.

Tiana McCall will take over for Karmin Muhammad after she resigned in September.

McCall says the sudden opening combined with her passion for education and students compelled her to apply for and take on the role.

"The vacancy, it's a very important spot so I feel like with my background and my passion and advocacy for education and our students that I had to throw my hat in there," McCall said.

McCall's duties as a board member start immediately.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

Recommended for you