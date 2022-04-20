New Rockford internship program improves city sidewalks while connecting at-risk youth to fruitful lives

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Turning destruction into construction; that's the motto of LT Construction in Rockford. The owner is hoping to show minority groups though a new city internship program how to build up their community instead of tearing it down.
This week, five at-risk and minority young adults started working for the City of Rockford under LT Construction, a local black-owned concrete construction contractor. The goal of the partnership is to improve sidewalks while building fruitful lives and neighborhoods.
The interns tell 13 News, they're learning trade skills day-by-day.
Que explained the steps to build sidewalks saying, "we tore the grass on out, graveled it down, compacted it, poured the concrete." He is one of the five selected interns from Rockford.
"The first day we did a whole sidewalk," said intern Sylvester Williams.
Williams relocated from Detroit, Michigan after learning of Rockford's program. He says he didn't get work opportunities like this after high school and this will change his life for the better.
Rockford's Workforce Development Initiative is not only offering minorities tools but futures many didn't think were possible.
"I think it's going to actually put me on a career path and I want to be the best at it," said Williams.
"I just hope to be one of the best females. There're not a lot of us out here," said the only woman on the team, Demarea Mabry.
"She will probably be the first minority black finishers in the Stateline to go into the union," said LT Construction Owner Tank Weathers.
Weathers says he grew up in violent Rockford neighborhoods but he wanted to become a part of the solution to end crime.
"It was real hard for me to have a hammer and go back and grab a gun, that's a hammer. It was real hard for me to take the nails and grab bullets. It was real hard for me to sit in a car full of violence when I was in a truck full of concreate workers. So my environment changed, my tool change, my mind changed," said Weathers.
His passion to better the community and encourage others to choose a path he chose is what led him to partner with the city to take on the mentorship role. He's teaching those of the same background to do what he did to become successful, not choose violence but creativity.
"If you never built anything, it's easy to tear down or easy to burn down anything. But once you begin to build anything, it's real hard to tear down what you built," said Weathers. "The whole trajectory is to rebuild our community and to be the ones that built it."
Weathers hopes in the next five months, the 815 will see the hard work put in to making a difference.
"In our community, there's not a lot of hope. There's not a lot of outlets. Everybody is not going to go to college but everyone has a skill," said Weathers. "I found out dealing with some of these young folks that they realize they have the ability to do something they never thought they had and the tragedy is they die before they find out who they are."
He also hopes to influence more minority representation.
"Female or not like you got it. You will be okay," said Mabry who was surprised when coming into the work experience without getting pressure or pushback from the men. She says they are always willing to help and not tear down her confidence. She encourages others to not feel intimidated when walking into the trades.
After completing the intern program, mentees will smoothly transition into union apprenticeships.
The city is footing the bill of interns and materials with funds from the American Rescue Plan. Weathers hopes to expand the program next year increasing it to 10 mentees working seven months out of the year.