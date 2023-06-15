New Rockford Hard Casino could open August 2024

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Hard Rock Casino executives have revealed that the permanent Hard Rock Casino could open by August of 2024.
They are aiming for a soft grand opening around Labor Dat Weekend.
Executives are set to meet with the Illinois Gaming Board Thursday June 15th to finalize a potential opening date.
Hard Rock International Chief Operating Officer Jon Lucas shares, "now when the permanent facility is done we expect that reach will grow just because of the amenities that we will be offering, so much more than what we have today...ample parking, live entertainment, name acts and so great restaurants and so we anticipate more people will have a reason to come from afar which is good for us."
Hard Rock officials will also discuss the future of the temporary casino after its gaming license transfers over to the permanent location.
They entertained the idea of turning the temporary location into a hospitality school that could help address the workforce shortage in the area.