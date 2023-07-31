New Report shows gas prices Rose at National and Local levels

ROCKFORD — A new report by Gasbuddy.com shows that the average price of gas at Rockford stations rose from last week.
In that report the average price of gas is more than 12 cents higher than last week with an average of $3.75 per gallon. Gasbuddy.com also reports prices are 8 cents higher than last month, but overall they are 65 cents cheaper than in 2022.
When it comes nationally, the average price of gas has risen over 16 cents over the last week with an average of $3.72 per gallon. The average gas price has also risen at the national leveland is over 21 cents higher than in June.