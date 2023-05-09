New program 'Illinois Girls Lead' for grades 5-12 aims to teach girls about government, public service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Office of the Lieutenant Governor, in collaboration with the Illinois Council on Women and Girls, is launching a pilot program, "Girls Lead."
"As Chair of the Illinois Council on Women and Girls, I'm focused on making space for our young girls to realize their full potential and be empowered to break through glass ceilings," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
"To do that, young girls deserve opportunities to learn from the experiences and insights of women who came before them. I look forward to working with the next generation of leaders and joining my peers in the General Assembly to show them all they are capable of achieving."
The Girls Lead program aims to build social and leadership skills, as well as emphasizing the importance of teamwork, conflict resolution, and building unity in a working environment — particularly in legislative or state government.
The program also provides opportunities for career exploration and discussions around education pathways:
- 5th grade - A day with a member of the Illinois General Assembly
- 6th to 8th grade - A day with a member of the Illinois General Assembly and Reflection
- 9th to 12th grade - Participate in policy research with a member of the Illinois General Assembly
“The Illinois’ Girls Lead program provides our young women with an opportunity to experience first-hand the workings of state government and the value of public service,” said State Sen. Jil Tracy (R-Quincy). “With this insight and knowledge, they will be able to envision themselves in leadership roles that will one day be at the forefront for positive change in Illinois.”
“It’s important to connect with young people to encourage civic engagement and to help them achieve their goals,” said State Rep. Robyn Gabel 18th District. “Girls Lead is a great program that will inspire girls and I am excited to be a part of shaping future leaders of Illinois, so they have the tools and knowledge to make an impact.”
Applications are due by May 31.
A link to the application can be found online.