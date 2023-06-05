New printmaking exhibit, Constant Pressure, to open at Rockford Art Museum June 9

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, June 9, the Rockford Art Museum will open the exhibit Constant Pressure: A Visual Exploration of Identity, Activism, and Collaboration.
There will be a free public opening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a free public gallery walk with Fatherless at RAM, located at 711 North Main Street in Rockford.
Fatherless is a Rockford, Illinois-based artistic collaboration between Javier Jimenez, Greg Lang, David Menard, and Ben Rider (of the United Kingdom.)
The exhibit is an assembly of artists whose work has impacted Fatherless along their journey.
The artwork demonstrates engagement of the community and the democratic nature of printmaking itself.
Featured artists in the exhibit include Aida Wilde, Atlan Arceo-Witzl, and Ganzeer.
Since 2010, Fatherless has been known for a variety of large-scale graphics that has been exhibited nationally and internationally.
Each piece is a one-off monoprint that has never been repeated.
Members of Fatherless operate as a unit with projects that portray “our consumer-driven, media-saturated, disposable culture.”
The exhibition will run through September 24.