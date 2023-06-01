New Priest, transitional Deacons for Rockford Diocese to be ordained June 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Saturday, June 3 at 11:00 a.m., Bishop David Malloy will ordain Reverend Mr. Connor Orabutt to the holy order of priesthood for the Diocese of Rockford.
At the June 3 ceremony, Jeffrey Flipski and Grant Colborn will be ordained as transitional deacons.
Filipski's home parish is St. Patrick in St. Charlies and Colborn's home parish is the Cathedral of St. Peter, Rockford.
The Sacred Rite of Ordination will occur in the Cathedral of St. Peter, 1243 North Church Street in Rockford.
Bishop Malloy will be joined by diocesan clergy and friends and family of the priest and deacons-to-be as he confers the sacrament of Holy Orders to the new priest and the two men preparing for their own priesthood.
The transitional deacons will serve for one year in preparation to become priests in 2024.
After his ordination, Rev. Mr. Connor Orabutt will take his first assignment as parochial vicar (assistant pastor) at Holy Cross Parish in Batavia.
The ordination ceremony is open to the public both in-person and via livestream on the Diocese of Rockford YouTube Channel and the Diocese of Rockford Facebook page.