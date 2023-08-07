New permanent concert venue comes to Rockford's south side

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new outdoor concert venue is coming to Rockford's southside at Levings Park. The new venue will include a concrete stage, amphitheater, two air conditioned dressing rooms, and new sound and lighting equipment.

"It feels good that we finally get that final product that we deserve to have, that the South Side deserves to have, that the whole city deserves to come out and see what's going on in their city," the Director for 'Live at Levings', Harlan Jefferson said.

"We've been wanting something like this for years, we've been on the show-mobiles...they've been great, started on the platform on the ground, moved to a small stage, and then went to the show-mobiles."

Currently, there are two events continuously held at Levings Park, including 'Live At Levings', which has ran since 1986, and 'Domingos En El Parque', both summer concert events held to unite the community with regional entertainment, art, food, and music.

"Every part of our community deserves to have nice spaces, safe places to be...this is just added value," the Superintendent of Operations for Rockford Park District, Danielle Potter said.

"This is going to be an opportunity to have a permanent space that's bigger that will accommodate all the acts, all the musicians, all the talent that we have come into our concerts."

The announcement of the upcoming venue comes after Hard Rock Casino Rockford, Ringland-Johnson Construction, and the Rockford Park District partnered to put a plan in place. The new plan includes the 807-square-foot stage and timber structure, two 165-square-foot dressing rooms, both air conditioned with heat, and a fully accessible stage.

"Music is a universal language. That always puts a smile on people's faces, certain songs make you feel good, make you feel bad," Jefferson said.

"If you ever think about music therapy, think about 'Live At Levings'."

"It's a big opportunity on the Southwest side of Rockford," Potter said.

Plans for construction have not been released, however, the venue is expected to be open by summer of 2024.