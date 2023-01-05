New pedestrian and bike paths set to revitalize Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new multi-million dollar revitalization plan is benefiting the roads of Downtown Rockford; plus pedestrians and cyclists as well. It's part of a 2 phase plan called the "Rockford Complete Streets Revitalization Project". Starting on Chestnut Street, going into Walnut Street and finishing unto 1st Avenue.
"Essentially, we are reducing a lane of vehicular traffic to install a bicycle and pedestrian facility that will be separate from the roadway along that entire corridor," said Timothy Hinkens, a City Engineer for the City of Rockford.
The new project comes after the City of Rockford received a $16.4 million federal grant to support road revitalization. The entire project costs $22 million, however, with the federal grant and state funding, the project only costs the City of Rockford $3 million.
"It's one thing to put pedestrians and bicycles on a corridor and say we're done, but it goes much further than that," said Hinkens.
The project is set to benefit the city in three areas, safety, better road conditions, and ultimately adding bicycle and pedestrian facilities.
"How are they going to cross the street? How do they feel assured there won't be a conflict with turning vehicles? We need to make sure that they're protected by a barrier from this traffic and also look at slowing down traffic," said Hinkens.
Alongside the new pedestrian and bike paths, new lighting, elevated barriers, and user friendly signage will be added as a part of the project. One key feature is to lower speed of vehicles by reducing amount of lanes on the road.
The new features also benefit the cycling community greatly. Providing them with more methods for travel and allowing several to access local businesses at a greater capacity.
"Anytime you can add additional paths whether bike, walking, running, to the city, it helps not only my businesses, but businesses, whether its a restaurant or a running store," said Robb Sinks, the owner of Kegle's Bicycle Store.
Engineering is currently in the works for the revitalization, with construction beginning in 2025, and completion planned for 2026. The second phase of the revitalization project aims to have the same paths along Jefferson Street.
"Data has shown that when you incorporate bicycle or additional sidewalk room, more individuals are likely to stop in on their daily commute into a store or restaurant," said Sydney Turner, the Director of Regional Planning for Region 1, one of the partners in the revitalization project.
"It does enable those people to have more of an interaction on a daily basis."
Parts of the grant funding also will go towards 2 new electric busses, which are also currently in the works.