New organization honors Rockford natives, gala set for June

ROCKFORD — The Founders Commission is a new organization set to honor influential alumni of the Stateline. They launched with the goal of honoring excellent individuals from the area.
The organization will hold a "Top Gun"-themed gala June 15 with two influential Stateline natives set to speak. These individuals are Michael Andrews, a Top Gun instructor, and Nicole Briscoe, an ESPN anchor.
The President of the Founders Commission, Nick Povalitis, explained the motivation behind creating the organization and the need for it in the community.
"Essentially identifying gaps in this market where we can have greater impact. Sports, entertainment or otherwise, there's people or brands that have exceeded levels that are fantastic and those are stories that need to be told. So, really the Founders Commission was about formulating of like-minded individuals who are in this community and native to this community that want to find ways to create new programs that have impact and that was really the motivation," Povalitis said.
The gala in June will be at Emery Air's North Hangar at the Rockford Airport.