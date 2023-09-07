New nonprofit assisting refugees transition into the community launches countywide

ROCKFORD – After starting their program a year ago, the Rockford Refugee Support Program officially begins countywide operations. A nonprofit dedicated to supporting displaced persons, the program aims to welcome refugees to the area through numerous engagements.

"We provide them with the tools and skills necessary to transition into their new homes and communities," reads the program's mission statement. Similarly, the nonprofit seeks to assist any families in need, "regardless of their race, religion or other identifying features."

Before launching countywide, the organization already accomplished projects accepting refugees into the community. Working with local and state agencies, the program's efforts thus far include a youth soccer team composed of refugees competing in the Rockford International League as well as a job fair securing dozens of positions for displaced individuals.

The program's latest community endeavors also featured a 815 Back to School Fair at Brown Park – giving away 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to local children.

Working with volunteers and donations, the nonprofit seeks to remedy refugees' transition into the community.